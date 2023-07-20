Sign up for our daily newsletters here
MIDDLETOWN — A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold at Walmart in DuBois for Wednesday night’s drawing, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Lottery.
The $2 million-winning Powerball ticket matched all five of the white balls drawn, 7-10-11-13-24. The ticket buyer chose the Power Play option for an extra $1, which doubled the prize from $1 million to $2 million, according to lottery officials.
Walmart, located at 20 Industrial Drive in DuBois, receives a $10,000 bonus as the retailer that sold the winning ticket, lottery officials said.
Four other Pennsylvania retailers sold Powerball tickets with the Power Play option that won $100,000 each, with the retailers receiving a $500 bonus:
Choice, East State Street, Knox, Clarion County
Wawa, East Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia{/li}
- Ho Ho Food Mart, East Lutton Street, New Castle, Lawrence County
- LUKOIL, Street Road, Trevose, Bucks County
The four $100,000-winning Powerball tickets each matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball 24.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.
One Powerball ticket sold in California won the jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion, the third largest in Powerball history and sixth largest in U.S. history.
The Powerball jackpot has surpassed the $1 billion mark three times in the game’s history, including the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year, the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016, and Wednesday’s $1.08 billion jackpot-winning prize.