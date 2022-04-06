DuBOIS — The DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board unanimously approved a preliminary election process for the consolidated City of DuBois.
Prior to the vote, township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, who is also the chairman of the administrative subcommittee, said the DuBois/Sandy Consolidation Committee, at their March 23 meeting, unanimously approved recommending that council elections are handled in the following way.
“The four-year term, (and) the two-year term having the three council candidates that received the highest votes fill the four-year terms and the next three highest vote-getters would fill the two-year terms,” said Arbaugh. “The treasurer and the mayor would run for four-year terms and the controller would run for the two-year term. So that is in line with the third class city code with the new city.”
Previously approved by both the Joint Board and the Consolidation Committee was a preliminary transition plan for elected officials that entails electing all elected officials in November of 2025, three for a four-year term, three for a two-year term, mayor for a four-year term, a treasurer for a four-year term and a controller for a two-year term.
The elected officials will be sworn in January 2026.