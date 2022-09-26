BROCKWAY — For Grace Preston of Brockway, “going gold” means earning the highest achievement in Girl Scouting — the Gold Award.
Girl Scouting’s highest awards — the Bronze, Silver, and Gold awards — are a girl’s chance to make a lasting difference in the world.
This award, presented to Preston by Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania, recognizes girls in grades 9 through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable “Take Action” projects that address important community needs.
Preston graduated this year from DuBois Christian Schools and is currently a freshman at California University of Pennsylvania where she majors in graphic and interactive design. She will graduate in 2026.
As a Girl Scout member for 12 years, Preston is a Girl Scout Ambassador of Troop 20111. She was supported in her Gold Award effort by her project advisor Melissa Newcome, Troop Leader Rikki Ross, Melody Holben of Highland View Healthcare, and members of her family.
Preston’s Gold Award project began in spring 2022 and was completed in September. Her accomplishment will be celebrated in the spring at a ceremony for new Gold Award Girl Scouts in the GSWPA Council.
Preston’s Gold Award project focused on using music to enhance the lives of nursing home residents, particularly after the isolation they faced during the pandemic.
“The music really affected the residents. Even the quietest, most reserved ones joined in and were smiling and laughing, playing the instruments and singing along. They asked when I’ll be back and I promised I’ll come back over my winter break from college,” said Preston.
“Music has always played an important role in Grace’s life, from singing at church to performing at school,” said Newcome, who was also Preston’s piano and voice instructor for several years. “As she researched and asked questions, she found that one of the ways music has been shown to improve the quality of life was in the elderly. Using music increases their communication, socialization, memories and exercise, just to name a few things. I am not surprised that she chose this use of music as the focus of her Gold Award project.”
The Gold Award is a national award, with national standards, and it represents a Girl Scout’s time, leadership, creativity and effort contributed to making her community better.
Not only do Gold Award projects help communities, they also give girls important leadership skills, teaching them to seek out the work that needs doing in the world.
There are other benefits to going gold as well. Some universities and colleges offer scholarships unique to Gold Award recipients, and girls who enlist in the U.S. Armed Forces may receive advanced rank in recognition of their achievements.
Beyond Girl Scouting, Preston also participated in varsity soccer, choir and basketball statistician in high school. She was active at the Brockway CMA Church in children’s ministries, music ministries and SWAG Youth Group. At Cal U, she sings in the University Choir. She is employed by Sheetz and has also run her own small business “Grace’s Graphic Design.”
For more information, visit http://www.gswpa.org/girls/awards/gold-award/.