DuBOIS — The celebration held last Thursday in honor of the DuBois Area Middle School being recognized once again as one of Pennsylvania’s Schools to Watch was a bittersweet moment for Principal Darren Hack, whose last day as an administrator in the district was also that same day.
“Although I am excited for my new career path, I will truly miss coming here and being a part of this team,” said Hack. “What has made our school successful is that we are one gigantic team, with every individual having a key role.”
Following his comments relating to the school’s fifth re-designation as a School to Watch, Hack said thank you to three particular team members — Superintendent Wendy Benton, custodian Russ Perks and Assistant Principal Michael Maholtz.
Speaking about Benton, Hack said in 2016, she was part of the district office leadership that transferred him from the DuBois Area High School to the middle school.
“Much like a fifth-grader in August, I was scared and apprehensive,” said Hack. “For the last six years, Mrs. Benton has been a great mentor to me and supporter of our school. Mrs. Benton, thank you for all you have done for me personally, and all you continue to do for our school and district.”
Hack then talked about how beautiful the DuBois Area Middle School building is.
“This school is now 27 years old and still looks like we just opened the doors,” said Hack. “The reason it continues to look so remarkable is due to the hard work and dedication of Mr. Russ Perks. Although his title says custodian, let’s face it, he’s much more than that. He has been my go-to guy on a daily basis for six years. You all must know that he loves the school and treats it like a second home. Mr. Perks, thank you for what you do to make our school look great and all you do for our students now.”
“If the DuBois Area Middle School was the best of sports franchise, and I were the general manager, then Mr. Maholtz would be the head coach,” said Hack. “He is the guy who calls the plays and makes critical team decisions. Mr. Maholtz is more than the assistant principal, he is the driving force of DAMS that makes our school safe and high-achieving. I’ve been blessed to work with him, and quite frankly could not have survived without him. So, Mr. Maholtz, thank you for being an outstanding educational leader and colleague.”
“To everyone here today, thank you again for helping to make the DuBois Area Middle School a School to Watch,” said Hack. “I am confident that our school will continue to provide the meaningful education experience to each and every student. It has been my sincere privilege to have been a small part of the DAMS team.”
Following Hack’s comments, Maholtz said, “I’m sure I speak for the entire staff and student body when I say that he (Hack) will be missed.”
Students Easton Shilala, Paige Ellinger and Madelyn Sawtelle then said a few words, including how they truly enjoyed having him as their principal and wished him well in his future endeavors. Hack was then presented a gift, a custom-made wooden bench.
“It has been an honor ... it really has been my sincere privilege to have been a part of this school,” said Hack.
Hack is leaving the middle school for a new position as a principal in another school district in Marienville.