DuBOIS — There is something new at Juniata Elementary School, according to Principal Mollie Anzinger.
“You may have noticed recently if you’ve placed a rock on the growing rock caterpillar or spent some of the sunny days playing at the park, a beautiful new addition as you enter the rear parking lot of Juniata,” said Anzinger. “At Juniata, our priority is to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for our students, faculty, and staff.”
Recently, Anzinger said the DuBois Area School District has found one more way to ensure its students’ needs are always first at hand.
She said at the entrance of the back parking lot, a new gate has been installed to provide additional security during school hours.
The gate, which will be closed during school hours, will allow students to play and exercise freely at recess utilizing the various activity stations located on the school grounds.
In addition, Anzinger said the gate will provide a safe practice environment for the Runner’s Club held throughout the year at Juniata.
“So, if you have a chance while enjoying the last few days of summer before the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 23, we welcome you to stop by Juniata and check out the new gate addition, as well as add a rock to the rock caterpillar while you are there,” said Anzinger. “Because here at Juniata, our rock stars are growing each and every day in the safe and engaging learning environment DuBois Area School District is proud to provide.”