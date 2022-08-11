Pro-choice protestors on The Diamond
Community members attended a pro-choice rally on The Diamond in St. Marys on Aug. 7.

ST. MARYS — The “Indivisible: Mayday” group, passionate about the fight for pro-choice rights, held a peaceful rally at the Veteran’s Flame Memorial on The Diamond in St. Marys this past Sunday.

