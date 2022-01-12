DuBOIS — Students in the DuBois Area Middle School Dirt Bike Club, led by art teacher Laura Uplinger, recently had the opportunity to receive a visit from pro-athlete/2021 Overall SEER champion enduro rider, Ryder LeBlond.
Also attending were LeBlond’s coach/sponsor Chuck DeLullo and the Delullo Racing Team (DRT).
Ryder shared his knowledge of racing, answered questions, and signed autographs.
The students expressed appreciation to DRT for the T-shirts, posters and for taking the time out to talk to the students, said Uplinger.