ST. MARYS — Monday evening’s St. Marys Area School District Board of Administrators meeting started with a presentation about the school’s Intensive Intervention and Credit Recovery (IICR) program.
Dom Surra, assistant principal of St. Marys Area Middle School who spearheads IICR, led the presentation, first introducing IICR classroom teacher Zane Adiyeh, Licensed Social Worker Desiree Krise and aide Ally Burdick.
The IICR program helps students who are multiple-years credit deficient, said Surra, and are looking for success and to get back on track. These students have both in-person and virtual learning lessons through the online academy, as well as mental health and behavioral services that are provided.
Another one of the program’s goals is to eliminate a lot of distractions students encounter, so they spend most of their school day in IICR.
“We want them to focus on what they need to get done to graduate,” said Surra. “We cut out a lot of electives.”
Once students do prove themselves, he said, they have the option to drop into regular school classes throughout the day, or in the cafeteria for lunch.
Krise, who deals a lot with the mental health aspect of IICR, said they provide group and individual therapy services.
They also focus on improving time management and building organizational skills in this program, said Adiyeh. Many of these students have just fallen too far behind. When they enter the program, they have often “given up” on the idea of graduating and trying in their classes.
“Once they learn skills like time management, they build confidence in themselves,” he said.
The IICR program has seen students who are 18 years old with no high school credits. After nine weeks in the program, they see improvement in their grades. One particular hardship for many students is mathematics.
In the first year, 94 percent of students saw improvement in their grades, Adiyeh said.
One of the IICR’s biggest goals is to help students “develop the skills and mindset they need to be successful in school, and in adulthood,” he said.
Surra noted the IICR program is currently full.
IICR provides working with students one-on-one throughout the day, and also being there as a behavioral support system, keeping students calm and focused on the ultimate goal.
SMASD Superintendent Harley Ramsey commended the IICR program, thanking the individuals who have helped make it a success.
“As a team, the four folks who are here today, I want to publicly say they have done an outstanding job serving the students who have those expanded needs,” he said.
Ramsey later said he is happy to see that the district continues to create opportunities, and access to those opportunities, for all students, including those who have unique needs and have fallen through the cracks.