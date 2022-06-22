ST. MARYS — Small steps forward were finally made concerning the improvement and maintenance of the right of way on South Michael Road, a topic debated at nearly every City of St. Marys Council meeting for months.
At Monday evening’s council meeting, South Michael Road residence Bob Carnes returned once again. This particular road has been an issue for nearly 30 years, according to Carnes, who has been approaching local officials about it for several years, with seemingly no resolution.
The right of way’s condition has been a problem for decades, Carnes has said in the past, as it is less than ideal to drive on for area property owners. The longtime debate has been whether or not the city, the airport or the property owners are responsible for improving and maintaining the road in question. And if not, who is responsible for it?
Initially, council introduced a resolution on Monday, which stated that the City of St. Marys Street Department would grade and chip the road, but would not provide any winter maintenance. The St. Marys Airport Authority and property owners would need to make their own arrangements.
Solicitor Tom Wagner read, “South Michael private road is not, and has never been a public road for which the city has any responsibility for repair and maintenance.”
The resolution states that city council will consider accepting this private road as a public road, if and when it is improved.
The road, Wagner explains, is on City of St. Marys property, so legally, the city owns the land on which the roadway passes.
“There are a significant number of private property owners in that area who need to use that road for public access. It is a right of way — a right of passage for property owners. The city has never been involved in any agreements with respect to the maintenance of the road,” he said.
It was brought to light that agreements were signed with the St. Marys Airport Authority in the past that made them responsible for maintaining this right of way, Carnes had said. Councilman Ned Jacob asked if this was a signed agreement, to which Carnes said he did not have a signed agreement.
Jacob argued that this road is not the airport’s responsibility, and that the property owners need to take care of it.
It was said that the right of way was put into place to begin with because the St. Marys Municipal Airport was extending its runways.
Councilman Andrew Mohney collectively asked what could be done to come to an agreement on this topic, as it is unfair to everyone involved to keep discussing and debating it in length at every city council meeting, without any resolution.
Mayor Lyle Garner put a halt to the debate altogether, agreeing that it had gone on long enough.
Ultimately, council voted to table the presented resolution, and to form a committee specifically for the issue with the right of way on South Michael Road. The committee will be composed of three City of St. Marys Council members, three St. Marys Airport Authority members and three residents.
Councilman Bob Roberts made a motion, also, that the city manager be authorized to fix the road as the resolution states, for the time being. The motion passed.