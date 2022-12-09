ST. MARYS — Project Gifts for Elk County 2022 is underway, prepping to brighten the holiday season for hundreds of children and families again this year.
The initiative of around 40 years is an annual community effort of the St. Marys Rotary Club and other local agencies. It returned to its in-person distribution process in December 2021 after limitations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Club Secretary Vern Kreckel said volunteers have been in the process of putting toys together and bundling them. The initiative typically serves around 400 children and families in need each year.
In its normal tradition, students from the Cursillo Group and Elk County Catholic and St. Marys Area High School volunteer to help wrap the presents for Project Gifts, said Kreckel, which is a great experience for students to be a part of.
“This is kids helping kids,” said Kreckel.
The distribution date is Saturday, Dec. 17. The first site is at the Johnsonburg Municipal Building from 9-10 a.m.; then Ridgway Area High School from 11 a.m.-noon and the Project Gifts for Elk County facility on Depot Street in St. Marys from 1-2 p.m.
The Elk County community plays a big part in making this happen. There were 32 toy pick-up sites this time, which range from manufacturing plants, banks, stores, private companies, clubs and others, said Kreckel. Some sites participate every year.
In fall of this year, Project Gifts received a very large donation of toys from Walmart, a big supporter of the initiative.
“People are very generous and giving here,” said Kreckel, noting the dedication of both volunteers and donors involved.
Volunteers from the American Legion Post 511 in Dagus Mines are a big help as well, as they hold collections in Fox and Horton townships, encompassing 25 sites they collect donations from.
All of the volunteer work is more than worth it when they see the end result, said Kreckel, calling the experience “humbling” and something important to be a part of.
Visit Project Gifts for Elk County on Facebook and http://pgec.stmarysparotary.org/.