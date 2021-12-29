ST. MARYS — Project Gifts for Elk County, an annual community effort that helps children in need at Christmastime, returned to its in-person distribution process on Dec. 18.
In its traditional fashion, the initiative served around 400 Elk County children in 2021, said Secretary Vern Kreckel, which is the average number each year. The children’s names come from the three school districts in the county.
After holding the project via drive-thru in 2020, the in-person distribution process went well, said Kreckel.
“It was nice to be back to the regular way of doing things,” he said.
Project Gifts is a full-fledged community effort, with volunteers from local agencies contributing, including the St. Marys Rotary Club, law enforcement officers and high school students who wrap presents each year, said Kreckel.
“The volunteers were great, and we greatly appreciate all who collected toys for us,” he said.
The 2021 distributions were held at the West End Fire Hall in Ridgway, the Project Gifts facility in St. Marys and the Johnsonburg Municipal building. Santa and Mrs. Claus were in attendance, as well as several volunteers.