BROCKWAY — Children in the Brockway area can come to Brockway Presbyterian Church Saturday to enjoy the Second Annual Project Grace Halloween Community Event.
Starting at 5 p.m. at the church, children can come for raffles, pumpkin painting, picture coloring and more. At 6 p.m., children can hop on bean bag chairs to watch “Hotel Transylvania 2” with free snacks and drinks.
Selena Buttery said the event last year had a great turnout and this one should be as much fun. The 5-6 p.m. period has pizza, cookies and drinks. Project Grace will also give opportunities to win gloves and other winter items. Buttery said that was the goal of the event.
“The key point for our event is to provide winter essentials while having a fun event with a great environment for the kids in the community and surrounding communities,” she said. “Last year was only the second event we ever held, so it was a learning curve, but we had a great turnout and distributed lots of winter items to families.”
Parents can stay and watch the movie or sneak away until the event ends at 8 p.m.
Buttery, a graduate of Brockway Area High School, started Project Grace after a mission trip to Pittsburgh. She organized school supplies and realized that children in her community may need school supplies and other essentials. Project Grace gathers scarves, hats, coats, gloves, and, as Buttery says, “Anything a family might need for colder weather but can’t afford.”
Buttery is now a freshman at Chaminade University of Honolulu, and her family and community volunteers help her continue Project Grace while she does her schooling.
“Right now, I am running Project Grace and its social media while coordinating everything from Hawaii,” she said. “I communicate with my parents about what we have and what we need for the events. I couldn’t be able to do this without them there setting up and running it with our volunteers.”
Buttery said Project Grace raises money for its events and asks for donations for the community. The next event is planned for around Christmas, and Project Grace gives a wrapped gift to each child who attends.
“We hope to get our Christmas event out there soon so that we can start to ask for present donations for the kids,” she said. “All of our events are free to everyone to make it a fun environment. To do this, we ask for donations.”
Christmas is in the future, and Buttery hopes that children in the Brockway area can come to Halloween and have a good time.
“This is a fun event for everyone and anyone where everything is free,” Buttery said. “If you dress up in a costume, then you have a chance to win a grand prize.”