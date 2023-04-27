BROCKWAY – Mother of birth and Mother Earth will be the focus of Project Grace’s annual spring celebration.
Normally, Project Grace has a large event around Easter, but since Easter was early in April, the organizers felt that shifting focus to mothers was an appropriate way to bring in the warmer weather. The annual Project Grace Spring Event is May 13 from 5-8 p.m. at the Brockway Presbyterian Church.
The event will involve a collaboration with Brockway FFA students where children can paint clay pots and then put a plant in the pot they designed. In addition, they can write and design Mother’s Day cards, get their faces painted, participate in raffles, and watch “A Bug’s Life” from 6-8 p.m.
“We normally do an Easter theme,” explained Project Grace Founder Selena Buttery, “but I have been wanting to focus on Earth Day, showing kids how it is super important to protect the place where you live. With Mother’s Day near the same time, I wanted to give kids a place to make cards for the mother figure in their lives.”
Buttery will return from Chaminade University in Hawaii to help her family run the event. She is also hopeful that the weather will cooperate in May since it did not in December.
“Our Christmas event was cut short due to some ferocious weather, but we were able to get all the gifts out when we set up at Sunrise Coffee Bar the next day and got the word out,” Buttery explained. “We also made some door-to-door deliveries. We expect a large turnout for this event as the spring one was our biggest event last year. I think more people attend because the weather is much nicer and people feel like going out more.”
Buttery formed Project Grace when she was still a student at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School. She and her mother Suzane went on a mission trip to Pittsburgh, and she saw how the organizers gathered necessities and school supplies for the children in that city. Buttery realized she could do the same thing in her hometown, got her community involved, and has handed out gifts, gloves, hats, school supplies, and more.
In addition to making pretty cards to take home to brighten up Mother’s Day, Buttery hopes the kids can brighten up their houses and yards with the plants they pot.
“We want kids to leave with the message that protecting the Earth is important, and our Earth is so beautiful,” she said. “Hopefully kids will get this idea when painting their pots and planting some of their very own plants.”
Project Grace has a collection box at Sunrise Coffee Bar on Main Street in Brockway. For this particular event, they are looking for donations of clay pots, gardening supplies, kid-sized gloves and spades, potting soil, juice boxes, packaged snacks and painting supplies.
Anyone with questions or interested in donating can call 814-603-2886, email projectgrace16@gmail.com, search “Project Grace” on Facebook, or go to Instagram at “projectgrace16.”