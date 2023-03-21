ST. MARYS — A resourceful project initiated during the 2022 Leadership Elk and Cameron program is finally expected to fully come to fruition this spring.
The Community Education Center (CEC)’s annual LEC program focuses on helping participants build community-based leadership skills, shaping civic-oriented leaders, offering tours of community organizations and businesses and other initiatives.
Kalie Schmader of St. Marys, a 2022 LEC program participant, said “Project Nature Can” came about when her group was assigned to address an environmentalism/beautification issue in Elk and/or Cameron counties.
Project Nature Can includes placing garbage cans, sponsored by local businesses, into commonly-used public spaces that don’t currently have them in order to prevent littering and encourage keeping these areas beautiful. The cans will be maintained by various organizations and businesses.
Schmader, a local sustainability enthusiast, said she proposed the idea to her fellow LEC teammates –Nikki Delhunty, Tim Pearson, Mike Ryan, and Gabby Wolff –and they ran with it.
“We wanted a project that would have a measurable, instant, continuous, and far-reaching effect,” said Schmader.
These public places include Portland Mills and Irwin, Arroyo Canoe Launch, both ends of the Clarion-Little Toby Trail in Brockway and Ridgway and the West Creek Rails to Trails trailhead in Emporium.
Since then, Project Nature Can has received donations from Seneca Resources, Highland Field Services, Delhunty Chiropractic Health & Wellness PLLC, Sports & Recreation Association, and Nicole Feldbauer of Ridgway.
“We truly believe this is a great step in the right direction for our community, but also a guide that can be repeated over by other communities. It’s special in that it is a combined effort of multiple organizations, businesses and individuals,” said Schmader.
The goal is to install the cans this spring –sometime in April, depending on the weather, she said. The plan is to invite members of the media, public officials and more to celebrate the installation of the cans.
Schmader was also sure to thank everyone who has made Project Nature Can possible, including the CEC, the LEC program coordinators and sponsors, the Rails to Trails Maintenance Team of the Clarion-Little Toby Trail, Emporium Borough and environmentalist Dausen Crawford.
This is a great example of several local collaborations involving people and businesses who want to protect natural areas, ensuring they stay “unable and beautiful,” said Schmader. The group is confident that these cans will be used for years to come.
“We are optimistic that Project Nature Can is an idea that will spread to other communities in order to improve and maintain shared outdoor spaces,” she said. “When a group effort comes together to create something it holds a greater value.”