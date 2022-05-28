Mission accomplished! On April 1, Jeff Weidow of St. Marys and Jack Jones of Clearfield set off on a 3,000-mile bike ride across the country with a goal of raising $10,000 to ease the burdens of families dealing with pediatric cancer.
In conjunction with Penn State THON, the pair raised $14,000, with a big boost from St. Marys Auto Group which put them over their goal.
According to Brian Wasko, owner of St. Marys Auto Group, which includes St. Marys Chevrolet, St. Marys Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, and St. Marys Ford, “As soon as I heard about this project, I knew we wanted to be on board with it. We pledged to donate $25 for each vehicle sold during the month of April in each of the three dealerships. We helped spread the word about Project Pedal with our customers, posting each vehicle buyer’s name on a special card displayed in the showroom.”
Weidow works at the Ford dealership as a service director and was given five weeks of leave to complete the project.
During the extended bike ride, the pair tried to cover an average of 100 miles a day, but elevations, temperatures, winds, and a nasty intestinal bug affected their progress. Jack was the first to became ill with gastro-intestinal issues so he couldn’t keep anything down, resulting in severe dehydration. The two had made a pact at the outset of the trip –if one of them couldn’t go, the other would continue the mission alone. At that point, Jones thought his trip had ended. But after a trip to an Emergency Room in Texas where he was given an anti-nausea medication and three units of IV fluids, he improved rapidly. They rested for the remainder of that day and rode a shorter distance the next day, making up for recovery time with longer rides the following days.
A week and a half later, Weidow became even more violently ill than Jones had been. The trip to the nearest Emergency Room was a long one, involving a ride on a ferry across Dolphin Island, and biking another 25 miles. Whether it was salmonella poisoning from something he had eaten, or a stomach bug of some sort will never be known. After being treated with IV fluids and resting in a hotel overnight, Weidow was still unable to ride the next day. Ever mindful of time constraints to complete the ride in 30 days, they struggled to make up for lost time.
Weidow reported that their encounters with people were 99 percent positive, whether in California, Texas or in Louisiana in the middle of the Bayou. Many people donated a night in a hotel, with the result that they only tented for a week at the outset of the trip. Initially, tent set-up and tear-down and repacking everything took an hour, but they quickly learned to trim that time to 20 minutes.
Many people along their route wanted to know about their ride and would comment that they had friends or acquaintances that were affected by pediatric cancer and would then donate to the cause. Once, in talking with a homeless veteran, they were offered a donation of two crumpled one-dollar bills, which was all the man had. This donation was graciously turned down. Others donated food or cold drinks in addition to money. Generosity and kindness were encountered wherever they went, in stark contrast to what one often sees on the nightly news.
Now that the big adventure is finished, Weidow has found that it’s been a big adjustment, and he found himself thinking, “Now what?” Now every ride is just a little ride, compared to what he and Jones had just completed.
Knowing it’s not possible to keep taking time off work for other big trips, he has set his sights on taking Project Pedal in a different direction. He’s going to be making self-help videos instructing people on different aspects of biking. If someone wants to prepare for a three-day biking/camping trip for their own big adventure, his video will show what supplies are needed, how to pack efficiently, how to make bike repairs on the way, and other information that will help bikers make the most of their trip.
It still comes down to the simple goal Weidow had when he created Project Pedal: “To inspire others to ride bikes while cultivating their best mental health and wellness.” For more information, see www.projectpedal.org.