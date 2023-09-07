RIDGWAY — Becky Taylor, Elk County Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program coordinator, announced funding approval for the following projects Tuesday, pending a public comment period:
- $56,222 –Highland Township Municipal Authority water meter replacement project –118 meters will be replaced, with four meters being paid for by the township.
- $26,865 –Jones Township grinder pumps, with three being paid for by the township. These pumps break sewage down into smaller parts for disposal.
- $10,000 –Helping Hands Food Pantry, serving the Johnsonburg Area School District.
- $48,200 –Highland Township Playground handicapped accessible upgrade to bathrooms and access to playgrounds in James City
- $38,088 –Johnsonburg Borough slum and blight control on Bergen Street and First Avenue –as partial funding to demolish five properties.
- Total funding approved –$179,375, pending public comment.
Resolution 2023-20 was unanimously passed recognizing September as Acknowledge Hunger Action Month. Commissioner Joe Daghir commented that hunger is present in the county, and executives of area food banks are invited to attend a commissioners meeting and let them know what their specific needs are.
Kathy McClellan from the Elk County Planning Department announced a grant agreement for 2023 for $100,000 with the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund (PHARE). The grant will be used to provide home safety and accessibility upgrades for seniors 62 years of age or older with low to moderate incomes. Referrals are often made through the Office of Aging.
In other business, the appointment of Brian Harmon as a board member of the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, Inc. (ADAS) was approved based on a recommendation from ADAS.
Approval was given to update the cooperative agreement between Elk County and the Borough of Ridgway for the CDBG program.
An agreement with Aimee Gaton, LPN to provide part-time nursing services at the Elk County Prison was approved.
Proposals by the Elk County Human Services Development Fund (HSDF) were approved as follows:
- Community Nurses Home Support Services, INC., d/b/a Penn Highlands Healthcare at Home Adult Day Services for $2,000.
- Life and Independence for Today for $2,000.
- Office of Human Services, Inc. Area Agency on Aging for $9,935.
- The Guidance Center for $7,000.
- Dickinson Center, Inc. for $4,565.
- Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, Inc. for $7,000.
- CenClear Services for $7,000.
- Citizens Against Physical, Sexual & Emotional Abuse, Inc. for $10,500.
The commissioners announced an open house will be held at the Department of Veterans Affairs Office in the Courthouse Annex on Thursday, Sept. 21. Veterans and other interested people are encouraged to attend to meet the new director and assistant director and to bid farewell to Leslie Neal, retiring director of Veterans Affairs.
The next meeting of the Elk County Commissioners will be held Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Twin Lakes Main Pavilion.