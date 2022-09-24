ST. MARYS — “It all started with a single ice cream cone and a dream.”
It was always a vision for the owners of Brandy Camp Creamery to open their very own storefront –a vision that has finally come to fruition at 45 Erie Ave. in St. Marys.
Pronto Cafe by Brandy Camp Creamery opened in early July of this year, following about a year of renovations since securing the location, said Co-Owner Meredith Bon.
The creamery business was started at Christmastime in 2018 by Bon, Ray Knight and Father Ross Miceli. The premium, small-batch homemade ice cream was previously created by Bon in Brandy Camp, but is now made on site in the Erie Avenue building, which is a definite plus, she said.
The business started in just a small trailer in downtown St. Marys, and has since very much expanded. Bon noted that they will be keeping the ice cream trailer, and Knight will continue to take it to fairs, festivals and other events.
Along with several flavors of ice cream, and products like Mystic Monk Coffee and artisan items for sale, Pronto Cafe has now added food to its menu, such as paninis, salads and flatbreads. Using self-venting equipment like a panini press, the cafe – now open for lunch and dinner –will offer fresh, “ready-to-go” options, allowing customers to enjoy both a meal and a sweet treat at the one-stop shop, Bon said.
The food portion is another level of Bon’s expertise, having worked in the restaurant industry for much of her life. Other items will be available in the future, such as fresh-pressed juice.
Part of the creamery’s mission is also to help revitalize the St. Marys community. Pronto Cafe is in an ideal location, seeing all of the walking traffic in the downtown area.
Recommended Video
A vision of Father Miceli’s, the inside of the Erie Avenue venue exemplifies a modern and eclectic vibe, equipped with a few tables for customer seating, as well as a bar ice cream area and even a dining nook with a table overlooking the street.
One of the walls features an eye-catching “doodle art” mural, created all with Sharpie marker by local art teacher Liz Scacchitti, featuring ice cream and local catch phrases and words.
The cafe will also offer outdoor seating, Bon said, as well as a drive-thru window in the future. BCC also plans to participate in local events.
BCC also has a partnership with Dan Smith Candy Company. Four out of five of their stores carry the creamery’s ice cream.
Creating the ice cream is also something Bon truly enjoys, getting the chance to experiment and create new staples and flavors, such as “Mermaid’s Tail,” for example. It’s enjoyable to provide customers with something unique they may not have tried before.
Ice cream flavors will change with the seasons, too. Currently, fall flavors like pumpkin, maple walnut and caramel butter pecan are available.
Visit Brandy Camp Creamery on Facebook for updates, or call 814-299-6732 for more information.