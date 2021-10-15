REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough was donated the property next to Mancuso’s at the corner of Main and Fourth streets, but with the stipulation of what the property can be used for to better the town.
Louise and Barry Marks, owners of the “Marks Property,” contacted the borough about donating the property. The Marks have the stipulation that the property only be used for a park or a police building, according to Borough Solicitor Joe Ryan.
“They are willing to make the donation to the borough, but they want it to be used only for a park or police building. That the borough would not sell it, and that it would not be used for parking either public parking or for employee parking,” Ryan said.
He said if the council was interested in this, he would meet with the Marks to come up with language for an agreement to guarantee the property is used how they would like.
Sam Bundy spoke up on behalf of the Reynoldsville Community Association, which has used the lot for several of its events in the past, to encourage the council to accept the donation.
“We have tried to use that area several times to hold different events on that property, and Barry the past couple of years has allowed us to do that. That would be a real boon to be able to be a park, to be used in that manner. So I strongly encourage council on behalf of the RCA to approve that,” Bundy said.
During the Red, White, and Blueberry Festival, this lot was used to house the craft and vendor stands that were set up for a vendor fair the Saturday of the festival.
The council approved a motion to accept the donation. This allows Ryan to continue the process of working out an agreement with the current property owners. The borough does not own the property yet, but will proceed with an agreement between it and the Marks.