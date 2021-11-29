DuBOIS — The crackdown on abandoned and dilapidated properties in the City of DuBois continues.
At its regular meeting last week, the city council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance to establish a fee schedule for such properties.
In May, the council amended the property maintenance portion of the code of ordinances to require registration, maintenance and security of “abandoned, vacant or foreclosed upon real property by the lenders, mortgagees and/or owners.”
Violations of the requirements constitute a summary offense punishable by a fine of between $500 to $1,000 plus costs for each violation, per day.
The action taken adds a schedule of registration fees for abandoned or blighted properties.
There is no fee for a building abandoned less than one year. The fee will be $500 for those abandoned between 1-2 years, $1,000 for those from 2-3 years, $2,000 for 3-5 years, $3,500 for 5-10 years and $5,000 for those abandoned for at least 10 years plus $500 for each additional year.
RedevelopmentCity Redevelopment Authority Director Joe Mitchell told the council that the city has completed acquisition of the former Mohney-Yargar building on West Long Avenue, as well as the former Tommy D’s restaurant at the corner of South Brady Street and West Washington Avenue.
The city hopes to acquire the former Pa. Cosmetology Building (formerly J.C.Penney prior to that) along North Brady Street through a county judicial sale next year.
Solicitor Toni Cherry said is “a very important step for the city to monitor and direct redevelopment in the downtown.”
The buildings will be rehabilitated and marketed to businesses that may be interested in locating in the downtown.
License transfer
The council held a public hearing prior to its regular meeting on a proposed liquor license transfer from the former Italian Oven at the DuBois Mall to Invictus Defense on DuBois Street near Ace Hardware.
Invictus owner Joe Morrison said the transfer is necessary to the viability and growth of the business that will provide for the hiring of additional employees. In addition to legal beverages, a limited food menu may be available.
Invictus provides for the recreational use of weapons such as axes and spears. Morrison said “rage rooms” will be added to allow for the therapeutic breaking of glass and other objects.
In light of the nature of the business, Morrison assured the council that safety is a primary concern that will be enforced.
No members of the public were in attendance and no additional comments were offered.
At the regular meeting, the council approved a resolution certifying its support of the transfer, which will ultimately be denied by the PA Liquor Control Board.
Consolidation
Prior to the public hearing prior to the regular meeting, the council held a closed meeting for informational purposes with a representative of the state Department of Community and Economic Development to discuss the next steps in effecting the consolidation of the city and Sandy Township. The merger was approved by voters on Nov. 2.
No action was taken at the meeting.
Such a session is not provided for in the state’s Sunshine Act that governs meetings of public agencies.
A state Supreme Court decision in 2013, Smith v. Richmond Township, elaborated on the definitions of “gathering,” “informational” and “deliberations” and found that such meetings can be held.
Contract extended
The city’s contract with the public works employees was extended through December 2025.
None of the terms change. The extension is part of the consolidation process and now coincides with the township’s contract timeline.
Comcast contract
The council tabled consideration of a contract extension with Comcast pending further review by Solicitor Cherry.
Maple Avenue
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said work on the Maple Avenue and Park Avenue construction projects was to end last Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. Work is expected to resume in March, weather permitting.
During this year’s construction season, Suplizio said more than 7,200 feet of the city’s main water transmission lines and more than 170 water service lines were replaced along Maple, East Park and East Scribner avenues and North Church and North Stockdale streets.
In addition, more than 6,000 feet of concrete sidewalks were constructed, along with pedestrian lighting on the Maple Avenue portion of the project.
Portions of South Sixth, Greisemer, Geranium and North Stockdale streets, Sunflower Drive and East Park and East Scribner avenues were reconstructed.
Paving and curb installation will be completed next year on East Park Avenue from Brady Street to Maple Avenue, and the drainage system, curb and pavement will be replaced on Maple Avenue from East Park Avenue to the Oklahoma-Salem Road.
City Engineer Chris Nasuti said once construction resumes in the spring, it will continue through the summer and, hopefully, will be completed before the new school year begins in August.
Library birthday
The DuBois Public Library will hold an open house event from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, to celebrate the library’s 100th anniversary.
Next meetings
The council will hold a work session at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. The next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13. That meeting will be preceded at 6:45 p.m. by a public hearing on the proposed 2022 budget and tax levy.