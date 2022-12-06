ST. MARYS — Pennsylvania State Police Troop C is investigating a theft of more than $25,000 in merchandise that occurred at the Walmart Supercenter in Fox Township on Nov. 17.
According to a police report filed by PSP Ridgway, the suspects –one woman and one man –stole various cell phones around 6 a.m., valued at $25,540, and left the store in a dark-colored SUV.
The incident was reported by Walmart to PSP Ridgway at 9:57 a.m. that morning.
According to a Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers news release, the suspects were wearing face masks when they went to the electronics section of the Walmart Supercenter, using a crowbar to break into a display case of cell phones. The merchandise they took was then placed in a vacuum box, according to the release on www.crimewatchpa.com.
The suspects were observed on security cameras leaving the store.
The lock bars damaged in the electronics department were also valued at $105, according to PSP Ridgway.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact PSP Ridgway at 814-776-6136.