PUNXSUTAWNEY – In conjunction with National Child Passenger Safety Week, the Pennsylvania State Police in Troop C continue their effort to reduce the number of improperly installed child safety seats by offering free safety seat checks to the public. These checks help locate defective seats, seats that are affected by recalls from the manufacturer, and also provide an excellent opportunity to have any questions regarding the child passenger safety seat law answered. Pennsylvania law requires the following when transporting children in a motor vehicle:
- Children from birth to 2 years of age are to be secured in an approved rear-facing child passenger safety seat.
- Children from 2 to 4 years of age are to be secured in an approved forward-facing child passenger safety seat.
- Children 4 to 8 years of age are to utilize an approved booster seat.
- Any person between 8 and 18 years of age, in any seating location in a vehicle, must be fastened in a seatbelt.
Car crashes remain a leading cause of death for children. On average, three children were killed and an estimated 502 children were injured every day in traffic crashes in 2019.
Correctly installed car seats and booster seats are a critical component to keep children safe while traveling in the family vehicle.
The Pennsylvania State Police will conduct free child passenger safety seat checks at the following locations:
Clearfield County Tuesday Sept. 21 from 3-7 pm, Clearfield Borough, Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department, 6 S. Front St., Clearfield; station phone number for appointments: 814-857-3800
Wednesday Sept. 22 from 2-6 pm, Sandy Township, DuSan Ambulance Building, 835 Beaver Drive, DuBois; 814-371-4652.
Elk County Wednesday Sept. 22, from 3-9 p.m., Ridgway Borough, PennDOT County Office, 32 St. Leo Ave., Ridgway, PA 15853; 814-776-6136
Troopers will examine all child restraint seats for proper installation, and parents will receive instructions on how to correct any deficiencies.
For more information on car seat safety and to get a list of state police car seat safety inspection locations and dates, click on the “Public Services” link at www.psp.state.pa.us.