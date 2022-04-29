PUNXSUTAWNEY — A burglary that took place sometime between 7 a.m. April 24 and 6:45 a.m. April 25 resulted in $9,084.90 in tools and accessories being stolen from a Henderson Township property, according to state police in Punxsutawney.
The unknown suspect, or suspects, reportedly entered the property on Paradise Road within this time frame and removed seven Husqvarna-brand chainsaws, an Oregon chainsaw, a handheld concrete saw and cordless cut-off saw, and Husqvarna leaf blower. Four of the chainsaws, and the concrete saw, were valued at over $1,000.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact state police in Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.