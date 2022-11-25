ST. MARYS — The results of the St. Marys Parks and Recreation Comprehensive Parks and Open Space Plan survey, conducted over the past year, were presented at this week’s City Council meeting.
The idea for the Comprehensive Parks and Open Space Plan was presented to council in December of 2021 by Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider.
Pashek + MTR and a study committee had put together a survey to help gather useful results within the community, ultimately providing a better understanding of local parks, programs, trails and open space, she explained. The more participation in the survey by community members, the better the results would be.
Now, 12 months later, Healther Cuyler, a consultant with Pashik + MTR, provided council members with an overview of the survey’s findings.
The first phase began with assessing community needs, she explained, and giving a public questionnaire. The second involved “analyzing public input, developing specific recommendations and a draft plan,” and the third phase will include the review and the adoption by committee, staff and officials and DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources).
“Our firm is very big on community engagement,” said Cuyler, noting that throughout this process, they developed a website, talked to school districts, the public, athletic associations, etc.
The community questionnaire received 653 responses. The most important issues were improving amenities in parks, updating the community pool, “increasing safe connections within and beyond neighborhoods for walking and biking,” and the protection of natural resources, Cuyler presented.
She also presented a “Trust for Public Land” map, which showed that due to St. Marys’ vast size, only 10 percent of residents are within walking distance to a park.
DCNR, she said, has goals and recommendations when it comes to figuring out where new parks could possibly be installed.
The plan, said Cuyler, is designed to be a guide for the next 10 years.
Since COSM Parks and Recreation’s sponsorship campaign is currently underway until the end of January, this is a great time to be conducting this plan, she noted.
Schneider also applied for a “special fall round” of grants open through DCNR in October. The plan is to restructure and replace the wooden playground, or “playland,” at Memorial Park.
According to Cuyler’s presentation, the key issues found are:
- Providing a park system that is attractive, sustainable, useable and fun
- Establishing and securing funding
- Enhancing the rec board’s capacity as an advisory board
- Developing connections
- Providing a wide variety of recreational programming
- Developing an identity for St. Marys Parks and Recreation
Cuyler noted how much she enjoys the St. Marys area and the Pennsylvania Wilds, and how fortunate the city is to be a part of this region and to have the connections that it does.