DuBOIS — With word spreading throughout the community over the last several days that the DuBois City Council was planning a buyout of criminally-charged city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio’s contract, determined citizens packed the council chambers at Monday’s meeting in an effort to change the minds of the three council members and mayor who ultimately followed through with their plan to “negotiate” Suplizio’s buyout and then terminate him once the amount is determined.
“I had this great speech planned but as things came to light today, I realized council is going to do what they want today and tonight and pay off Mr. Suplizio,” resident Jennifer Jackson said during the public comment portion of the meeting. “I just wondered if you’ve ever watched the movie, ‘A Few Good Men,’ with Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson and Tom Cruise is barraging him with questions and Nicholson says you want answers and Cruise replies, ‘I want the truth.’ And Nicholson says, ‘You can’t handle the truth.’ Well the citizens of DuBois deserve the truth. We can handle it. We have had millions of dollars spent frivolously. We can’t financially maintain what we have. Mr. Suplizio has grossly mismanaged the funds of this city and we are now going to pay the price, or should I say, come January when the new council is in there.
“This has all been a convoluted shell game robbing Peter to pay Paul,” said Jackson. “As of Friday, we did not have the funds to make our yearly obligation to the city workers pension fund. Let’s also not forget about the refinancing of loans. Where did that extra money go? Diane (Bernardo), Jim (Aughenbaugh), Eddie (Walsh), Shane (Dietz), you go ahead and pay Mr. Suplizio, but be aware that we as individuals can sue and the city will not pay a dime towards your legal fees the first of the year. Citizens of DuBois, you elected me to fight for this city and I am tonight and I will continue to do so until you ask me not to. I call a spade a spade. I’m not like these people on council sitting up there. I hold myself and everyone accountable. I’m not doing this for me. I’m doing this for the citizens of DuBois. I leave you with this quote — ‘A man who doesn’t know the truth is an idiot, but a man who knows the truth and calls it a lie is a crook,’ Galileo.”
Councilman Jim Aughenbaugh said at a recent council meeting, “everything was in line for the budget for the rest of 2023. So how can all those statements be made that we don’t have money for the pension plan? I don’t know where you’re getting your information. That was never provided to me. So if you have something to share that information that you got that we don’t have, I don’t know why we would not have had that information presented to us.”
“So we have a balanced budget?” said Jackson. “Has it always been a balanced budget? Is there a line item in there on the sewer and water fund?”
Interim city Manager Chris Nasuti said those accounts are listed in the budget.
“Was there a line item ... you’re drawing $4.8 million from the water and sewer fund. What does it bring in?” said Jackson.
“Not that much,” said recently-appointed Councilman Pat Reasinger. “I don’t have a figure, but it doesn’t bring that much.”
“So it’s not a balanced budget,” said Jackson.
“I wouldn’t even call it a budget,” said Reasinger. “He (Suplizio) just threw things together, and it always worked out because he found money wherever he could.”
Aughenbaugh said Reasinger never shared that information with any of the other council members.
“You guys have been over that budget for 15 years,” said Reasinger.
“We’ve had a balanced budget with all these projects, never raised taxes in 15 years,” said Aughenbaugh.
“He (Suplizio) didn’t have to raise taxes because Herm refinanced loans to get money to pay the bills,” said Reasinger. “He’d take a loan that was $10 million, I don’t know, $10 million after it was paid for $5 million. He would refinance it, take the $5 million and use it for your budget. That is not a balanced budget.”
“Again, that’s your opinion,” said Aughenbaugh.
“When I looked at the budget, there wasn’t even an actual, a budgeted to actual number and a percentage of where you’re at,” said Reasinger. “End of June, you should be 50 percent on everything. I asked for that and it was given to me. I don’t know how you ever even looked at a budget, how you can read it.”
“What is our yearly ongoing obligation towards the pension fund?” said resident Elliot Gelfand.
“The MMO (minimum municipal obligation) this year is about $750,000,” said Nasuti.
Gelfand asked if the city is currently able to meet those obligations and Nasuti said yes.
“How long are we projected to be able to meet those obligations?” said Gelfand.
“We have the actuaries looking at the amount for 2024 and 2025, which I believe are due in September so we’ll have an answer then,” said Nasuti. “Until we get the report from the actuary, I don’t know what that number’s going to be. We’ll be able to work the budget forward from there.”
“And if we do a large payout to Mr. Suplizio, how is that going to affect our ability to meet our pension obligations?” said Gelfand.
“We’ll have to see what that is,” said Nasuti.
Gelfand asked if anyone on the council knew what the payout amount to Suplizio will be.
Reasinger said he worked on some numbers and it depends on what the decision is.
“His (Suplizio) salary is $110,000 a year,” said Reasinger. “If you pay that out and finish it, it’s $157,846.20. He always got a bonus, like $64,(000)-$65,000 a year on top of the $110,(000). If you take that number, it’s $248,462. Now also he has 30 weeks of sick leave and vacation. If you do that number at the $108,000 a year, $110,000, that’s an additional $62,302. If you do it at the $170,000 number, it’s an extra $98,076. So the number is somewhere between $157,846.20 and $258,269. Not to mention when you pay him out, he’s going to take his pension. His pension, because of how he did it, is going to be $98,629.80 per year.
“Here’s how this happened,” said Reasinger. “Mr. Suplizio was mayor for eight years, and he wanted to turn his mayor time, I’m going to say into retirement time. The state wouldn’t allow him to convert his mayor time. This is what I’ve heard. I didn’t want to bring this out yet okay because I don’t have all the facts. I don’t have the actuary. When I bring out a problem, I like to bring a solution with it. I don’t have the solution tonight. I will have it and I’ll bring that to you. So he found a pension company that would let him convert it, but to change, he had to get 75 percent of the non-uniformed workers to vote to change. Pretty slick of him.”
Reasinger said the non-uniformed workers got 1.75 percent of their pay toward retirement for every year they work.
“He (Suplizio) changed that to 2.5 percent and he went from 50 percent max to 90 percent max,” said Reasinger. “This is just the start of the shortfall of the pension fund. Mr. Suplizio has cost the city over time ... I don’t hear from the actuaries yet because they’re going to give me a number ... I’m guessing millions of dollars all because of greed and self-serving. Now the way he got the people to vote for it is he gave them more pension. Who wouldn’t vote for that? But if it was so good, was so great, why didn’t he do it for the uniformed pension? He didn’t do it for the uniformed pension, not for our policemen. He only did it for himself.”
“One other thing, this council might not have known it, but I guarantee you (Solicitor) Ms. (Toni) Cherry knew about it. She should not have let that happen,” said Reasinger.
“I don’t negotiate the contract. We have a union lawyer who takes care of those things,” said Cherry.
“I saw the letters,” said Reasinger. “He got letters from people saying that it was a good thing, but he didn’t tell them everything to get those letters. It’s a shame ... what they’re doing to my city is terrible.”
“So what you’re saying is there’s going to be an effect on the pensions in the future?” said Gelfand.
“Absolutely,” said Reasinger. “I asked for the actuary to project ahead and I have not gotten those figures yet. I really wanted to have those before I brought this out.”
Resident Michael Clement asked Reasinger if the city was to buyout Suplizio’s contract that night, would that include his pension.
“I’m not part of that. I’m in the dark,” said Reasinger.
“So you’ve been cut out of that discussion?” said Clement.
“That’s pretty strong, but nobody’s talked to me about it,” said Reasinger.
Clement then made a statement to the council, mayor and Cherry.
“Let’s talk about legacy for a moment,” said Clement. “Diane, Jim, Eddie, you’ve served on the city council since 2012. There have been some good things done in this city. I could list some for you. In fact, I did a whole radio show on them. You can listen to it. But your legacy is going to be, if you do tonight what some have said that you’re going to do, which is to pay out Mr. Suplizio, you’re going to do this for your friend at the cost of our city and our city employees. And your legacy will always be that you helped bankrupt this city and our pension plan all because you want to take care of your friend rather than the people who put you in these spots.
“Shane (Dietz) you weren’t here for all of it. So you also get to make a very important vote tonight if that’s what you’re going to do. But I implore all of you to not do it,” said Clement. “Ms. Cherry, you’re probably one of the longest serving solicitors in the Commonwealth. Legacy is going to be important about how you’re all going to be remembered from this moment on. Pat Reasinger is exempt because he just got appointed. No doubt he’s going to vote no. If you all vote yes, your legacy, all those good things you have done, and you, again, have done some good things, will be completely forever ruined. Please do the right thing for the people in the City of DuBois.”
By the end of Monday's meeting, the city council members, with the exception of Reasinger, approved negotiating a buyout of Suplizio’s contract and then terminating him once the amount is determined.
Suplizio, who is on paid administrative leave, was not fired Monday, and a second vote will be necessary once a buyout is negotiated. Council members were not prepared with an amount of a potential buyout.
Suplizio, 63, is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
On March 20, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office charged Suplizio with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents.
A judicial conference has been scheduled in Suplizio's case for 9 a.m. Wednesday (today) at the Clearfield County Courthouse before Senior Judge Charles H. Saylor.