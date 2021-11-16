PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation, Inc. is preparing for the upcoming annual Day of Giving to benefit local nonprofits through direct community involvement.
The Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation (PXYCF) was previously affiliated with Bridge Builders Community Foundations, which hosts an annual “Week of Giving” each March. Now, as its own independent organization, the Punxsy foundation will participate in the National Day of Giving on Nov. 30.
“Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation, Inc. will participate in the 2021 National Day of Giving on Nov. 30 hosting a collective fundraising event locally. The Foundation’s mission is to develop, invest, and distribute resources to charitable not-for-profits in the Punxsutawney Area which positively impact the quality of life and the economic opportunities of the community and it’s members,” the organization shared on its Facebook page.
National Day of Giving was established to encourage communities, businesses, and families to coordinate to give thanks by giving to local charities, which work year-round to address and solve problems in the community.
Nonprofits interested in participating in the day can fill out a contact form on the community foundation website, pxycf.org. This website also includes a Day of Giving FAQ for those interested.
The nonprofits participating in the Day of Giving are:
- PRIDE- Punxsutawney Revitalization Investing Developing Enhancing
- Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center
- Punxsutawney Theater Arts Guild
- Child Evangelism Fellowship
- Punxsutawney Memorial Library
- Unity Rises
- The Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties
- Mahoning Shadow Rails to Trail
- Punxsutawney Area Community Center
- Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society
- Punxsutawney Art Association, Inc.
- Punxsutawney Coal Memorial
- We Care Pregnancy Center
The foundation will be accepting donations in multiple forms including cash, checks –made payable to PXYCF and include the name of the nonprofit receiving the donation in the memo, PayPal and online donations. There will be no processing or transaction fees taken from any donations, even those made through PayPal. A foundation donor has offered to pay all related transaction fees.
Checks can be mailed and will be counted toward the total as long as the envelope is postmarked on or before Nov. 30. Donations can be addressed to PXYCF, PO Box 663, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
The Punxsutawney Memorial Library will be the day-of site for dropping off in-person donations. The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 30 and will have PXYCF board members there to assist with making online donations.
PXYCF will also be matching the donations made through a percentage of the total match pool, and it will be distributed evenly to each dollar donated.
Stay up to date on the event as it approaches, and which nonprofits are participating by following PXYCF on Facebook, Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation, Inc.