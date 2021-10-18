PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board held a discussion regarding legal services and the cost to the school during the voting meeting last week, focusing specifically on the cost of board Solicitor Dave Young.
Board Member Deneen Evans started the conversation, saying she did not see a reason to have Young attend every board meeting as he currently does. She said she felt the board could cut down on costs by not having to pay the retainer fee and having him at the meetings.
She backed this up by saying she asked other districts that are part of the IU Six Board, and that many of them said they don’t often have their solicitor attend board meetings.
“So, I’m wondering why we have a retainer to retain you as the solicitor, and also paying out other lawyers to do the things you should be doing Dave,” Evans asked.
She specified the district’s use of Ed Hershberger who is taking care of the district’s real estate taxes and appeals, and asked why the agreement said “in consultation with the district solicitor.” Young said the information does not go through him all the time, saying Hershberger “carries the load on those,” and that it’s mostly assessments. He said “it’s a question of are you going to pay me or pay him,” and that he would be billing the district more if he was also doing this work.
Several other board members said they found it convenient to have Young at the board meetings, saying they ask him questions frequently during the meetings. Evans said the questions could go through Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski, and answered later rather than have Young at the meetings.
The agreement between Young and the school board is a memorandum of understanding, MOU, not a contract, so it has no time frame or requirements, and can be changed at any time.
“I think there are some inefficiencies in the way we handle legal fees… I think the board could look at some efficiencies,” said Dr. David Wachob, a member of the board.
Young also clarified his retainer fee, saying he sacrifices “a lot of other business” that doesn’t come to him because he represents the school district, and because he is always available to the district. He said he has historically been required to attend all the meetings, not just by this administration, but with previous ones. He also said the fees are skewed high because of how active the district’s need for legal services have been in the last five years.
“If you go back the last five years, it’s probably been the most active time in this district, and it’s not Dr. Lesniewski’s fault, he came in and tackled all this. We have done everything from closing schools to consolidating, to work on the stadium construction projects, to transgender, to COVID, to bus contracts, to transportation funding pertaining to the bus contracts because of COVID. It goes on and on of unusual things in the last five years that just don’t happen in most school districts. You don’t have, in most districts, a 300 square mile area where you close six schools and you sell five of them, for example,” Young said.
Boardmember Matt Kengersky mentioned during the Thursday meeting that the district is about average in legal fees compared to the rest of the state, but Wachob pointed out Tuesday that locally, the district is the highest.
Wachob said he pulled out the year of the consolidation, which was an extremely high cost year, and the district average was still the highest out of all 25 school districts in the area.
Kengersky said he was all for looking into prices on different vendors, but that he would rather see the school district use “people in the community that are also paying taxes in the community,” regardless of whether it’s a contractor, attorney, or anyone.
The board ended discussion by requesting Business Administrator Susan Robertson to put together a Request for Proposal packet to send out to other possible attorneys. She will bring this to the next committee meeting for the board to review before sending it out. Kengersky said he wanted the proposals to be of equal comparison to what they pay Young for now, regardless of if the board decides not to have the solicitor at every meeting in the future.