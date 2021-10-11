PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board heard from more parents speaking out against the state’s mask mandate during Thursday’s meeting, with one man signing up for a 10-minute time slot to address the board.
Trevor Yount attended the previous month’s meeting as well, but did not sign up to speak. He only briefly addressed the board during a period when the crowd began voicing their opinions after the public comment section had ended. This month, he signed up to speak ahead of the board meeting, which allotted him 10 minutes.
Yount once again called for the board to stop enforcing the mask mandate.
He asked how much of the COVID-19 relief money the district would lose if they didn’t enforce the mandate, and then asked where the money was spent. He also said he thought it was the school board’s job to explain to the parents why the masks are effective and should be worn.
Yount had gone to the high school to ask what is being done with the students who refuse to wear masks. He said he was told the students are being “segregated,” but with their parents consent to be kept in an alternative room.
Assistant Principal Lauren McLaughlin also told him the school was not confiscating any cell phones from the students, but they must be put away during class, according to Yount. Students can use them between classes or during lunch, and must have permission to make an emergency call.
He also shared how upset he was last month with how dismissive some of the board members were to the public.
“Our school board can make a sound decision based on what we believe best suits our children. Not every school district is going to be the same, cities are different than small rural communities like ours,” Yount said.
Four others signed up for the two-minute public comment period when they arrived for the meeting. The most notable of the speakers was a current student who is a junior and has been attending the school for about half a year.
The student said he wanted to speak as a student who does not believe wearing a mask helps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and how that has impacted him at school. He has refused to wear one to school, and has been placed in the “isolation room” at the school, where he and other students who refuse to wear the masks complete their schoolwork.
He said he calls the room the “segregation room” because that’s how he sees the treatment.
“I don’t believe the masks work, I’m a strong believer they cause more harm than good, and I have been put in this ‘isolation room,’” the student said. “People are exempt from wearing a mask and they can go to class every single day. I am struggling to even get into my AutoCAD class that are now almost on a computer the entire period and I get nothing.”
He said his class is important to his future, because that is what he would like to pursue as a career. He said it doesn’t make sense to him that students have to wear masks in the hallways and classroom, but not during activities like gym, lunch and sport events.
The board made no comment regarding the mask mandate following the speakers finishing.