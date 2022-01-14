PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board did not approve the district’s Health and Safety Plan as presented to the board, but instead voted to approve new wording, removing a quarantine requirement of asymptomatic students exposed to COVID-19.
The district began discussions about changing the language of the Health and Safety Plan during the committee meeting last Thursday. Vice President Dr. David Wachob told the board he would come up with language for a motion, and send it to the board ahead of the meeting.
In his language and motion, the new Health and Safety Plan reads as follows:
“If a student or staff tests positive for COVID-19, they must: Isolate for five days. If they have no symptoms after five days, they may return to school and must wear a mask for an additional five days.
“Close contacts are individuals who are identified as being directly exposed to COVID-19 by a positive case. Close contacts may stay in school so long as they remain asymptomatic (showing no symptoms) and wear a mask for 10 days after their last date of exposure. Staff and students (and parents) in close contact situations are required to self-monitor for symptoms by and act responsibly by self-quarantining if symptoms occur. Parents and students are responsible for symptom monitoring. However, if school staff see a child exhibiting symptoms, the student will be isolated, and parents notified to pick up their student. Further, the students will not be permitted back into school until after the 10-day quarantine period is over. Parents may choose to self-quarantine their child when identified as a close contact for the 10-day quarantine period. If the self-quarantine student is asymptomatic after five days, they are encouraged to return to school, wear a mask, and continue monitoring symptoms for the remaining five-day period.”
A roll call vote was taken on the motion and was passed with 6-3 vote. The three opposing votes came from members Matt Kengersky, Cindy Depp-Hutchinson, and Bob Cardamone.
“I strongly recommend you adopt the prepared update from the administration that was planned for tonight,” Board Solicitor David Young said.
Wachob said if the state would say it didn’t meet certain requirements, the board would meet back and could vote to change it to be in compliance “if that is the case.”
Kengersky said he saw it as a “material change” to the agreement the board voted unanimously on last year, and that because they no longer like the guidelines, were deciding it “doesn’t matter.”
Board member Janey London said she did not see it that way.
“I see it as more, I’m keeping them educated, and keeping them within the guidelines they want. And I feel like that’s a compromise, and I’m OK with that because my kids can stay in my room, I can teach them, they’re not at home quarantined, unless that’s their parent’s choice, and I just feel like I’m OK with it as a teacher…” London said.
Kengersky’s other concern was that the state would not immediately tell the board it was out of compliance, but rather there would be an audit years from now where it would be found the plan didn’t meet requirements.
“...and whether it’s our board or a board in the future, is going to be dealt with having to deal with some state audit for $3, $5, $9, or $11 million dollars. I don’t want to be put in that position,” Kengersky said.
Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski said he spoke with the school physician Dr. Clark Simpson about the possible change, and that he said “he could live with this.” Young said this was a medical opinion, and had nothing to do with concerns of the law.
Depp-Hutchinson had some questions about where masked students would eat lunch, what band students would do, if students would participate in gym or athletics, and if they would alert incoming teams to any quarantining students.
Lesniewski indicated the administration has already been speaking about such possibilities. There is already a space for children to eat lunch in the elementary school who were quarantined, and the high school principals will be thinking about what to do in the cafeteria for such students. The school would also inform opposing teams about any close-contact students before playing against them, and students would be expected to wear masks during gym and sporting events.