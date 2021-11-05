PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School District celebrated Red Ribbon Week and welcomed the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission to the powder puff football tailgate.
Punxsutawney High School Co-Principal Paul Hetrick said Red Ribbon Week is the nation’s oldest and largest drug prevention awareness campaign. The week started after the death of Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, who was murdered in 1985 by drug traffickers he was investigating in Mexico.
After this death, people wanted to honor his sacrifice, and Red Ribbon Week was created.
“Red Ribbon Week is important to have for an opportunity to spread awareness and educate students and their families. We wanted to include an alternative way of educating young people by incorporating some fun to make it more impactful,” Hetrick said.
The school held spirit days during Red Ribbon Week this year, having themes for each day to encourage students to stay away from drugs. Monday students wore red to show their pledge to a healthy lifestyle. Tuesday they wore boots to “give drugs the boot” and kick peer pressure “to the curb.” Wednesday was neon colors for healthy choices for a bright future. Thursday was animal print to support the “Jungle Juniors and Safari Seniors” in the powder puff football game. Friday students wore their school-appropriate Halloween costumes because drugs can be scary.
“We had a pledge banner hanging all week in our main lobby for students to sign. By signing this banner students are pledging to commit to a healthy lifestyle and be drug free. When students signed this banner, they were entered in a drawing for a District 9 event pass,” Hetrick said.
The school had two District 9 event passes for the 2021-22 school year from the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission. Students Ben Gifford and Kaylee Guidice won the passes.
The ninth grade health classes also covered relevant topics during the week and made drug and alcohol awareness posters that were displayed around the school. There were also flyers sharing the story of Camarena around the school.
According to Hetrick, the idea of the tailgate was created during a meeting with Karen Orner from the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission and multiple representatives from the high school including: Shayla Brink –School Social Worker, Jenny White –School Counselor, Ryan Miller –School Resource Officer, and Lauren McLaughlin –Assistant Principal.
“We decided to hold the tailgate before the powder puff as a way to give back to the Drug and Alcohol Commission who partnered with us to make this event possible. Half of the money raised by powder puff will be donated to the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission, with a specific earmark for prevention. This way the money will be utilized for providing programs aimed at prevention for youth and programs within the school setting,” Hetrick said.
The full money raised will be evenly split between the Drug and Alcohol Commission and Make-A-Wish. The entry fees collected at the gate totaled $2,700, but there will be more added to the total from the raffles and other events.
Hetrick said the school was “very happy with the turnout” for the first ever event like this, and are “looking for an even better turnout next year.” They are also eager to see how it will grow over time.