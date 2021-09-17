PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School District reported five new cases of COVID-19 that occurred on two separate days.
The first new case occurred last Thursday, Sept. 9 and resulted in three other students being exposed and having to be quarantined. The positive student was in the elementary school. The three other students were not wearing face masks when they were exposed through close contact with the positive individual.
No teachers or staff were exposed through close contact with the student.
The other four cases occurred on Monday, Sept. 13 in the high school, but none are believed to be related.
Three students and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the current masking procedure, two of the students who tested positive did not result in any other students needing to quarantine.
The third student who tested positive was not present in school prior to their symptoms starting, and contact tracing yielded no others who needed to quarantine.
The staff member who tested positive was also not present in the school prior to their symptoms starting, and also resulted in no others needing to quarantine.
PASD is also not requiring students, teachers, or staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 90 days to quarantine as a result of close contact with any positive individuals.