PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council approved the Rotary Club’s request for use of Barclay Square and the bandstand for the Circle of Trees this holiday season.
Council Vice President Justin Cameron read a letter from the club requesting permission for the annual event.
The club requested permission to set up the same community tree that has been used in years past for the celebration, and to set up the smaller trees used for the circle below the main tree.
Borough Manager Toby Santik said he sent out a mass text regarding this the week before, and council approved.
“Council was courteous enough to respond and give them permission to do it this past Saturday, and I’m sure you’ve all seen the trees over at the bandstand… They wanted to do it last week, obviously Saturday was a gorgeous day to be out and doing this type of thing to dress up the town for the holiday,” Santik said.
The council acknowledged they had already given permission for this and moved on.
Council also granted permission to the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce for use of Barclay Square for Groundhog Day events in the park.
Chamber President Katie Laska addressed the council to ask for permission, and free parking in town on the specified days.
“Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce is requesting use of Barclay Square for Groundhog Day events in the park. Jan. 28 would be the setup date, Jan. 29 through Feb. 2 for the events. Punxsutawney Groundhog Club will be assisting the chamber with this weekend. Also we’re asking the council approve free parking during the time frame,” Laska said
The council approved these activities and the free parking for the specified days.