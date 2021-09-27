PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council met in a special meeting Friday to vote on the addendum to the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department contract, increasing the base pay.
All of the borough council was present for this meeting except for Councilman Larry Chenoga.
In a quick meeting, attendance was called, and a vote was taken on the only agenda item for the meeting.
The addendum will change article eight section five to “agree that any employee after Sept. 1, 2021 shall receive a starting base salary of $38,000. Then, after one year of probation the salary should be raised to $41,000,” according to Police Chief Matt Conrad during the previous council meeting.
The current starting salary for a new officer in the borough is $33,257.16, making this about a $5,000 increase for the first year, then a $8,000 increase once an officer is with the borough for a year.
This change will only adjust the starting wages for new officers, not any current officers. During the August council meeting, Police Lieutenant Frank Wittenberg explained the other officers were in agreement about only adjusting the starting wages.
Discussion of raising the police’s starting wage began last month after a new officer, Brittany Gray resigned to take a higher paying position with the Clarion Borough Police.
An executive session followed the meeting, but a specific topic was not given for the session.