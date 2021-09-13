PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following are residential, commercial and industrial building permits issued in the Punxsutawney Borough in August.

Residential

  • Shed, 300 Pine St., no cost available.
  • Windows and siding, 918 E. Mahoning St., no cost available.
  • Fence and shed, 115 Morrison Ave., no cost available.
  • Fence, 325 Indiana St., no cost available.
  • Shed, 502 Logan St., no cost available.
  • Windows, 215 S. Penn St., no cost available.
  • Siding, 311 Elk St., no cost available.
  • Deck, 111 Marion Ave., $2,200.
  • Roof, 202 Foundry St., no cost available.
  • Fence, 611 Cherry St., no cost available.
  • Roof, 405 Ridge Ave., no cost available.
  • Front porch, 102 Pleasant Ave., $2,500.
  • Windows, roofing and steps, 107 W. Union St., $3,400.
  • Sidewalk, 107 Beyer Ave., no cost available.

Commercial

  • Structural repairs, 135 E. Mahoning St., Pantall Hotel, $150,000.
  • Interior alterations, 240 W. Mahoning St., P&N coal Co. Inc., $200,000.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos