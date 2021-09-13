PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following are residential, commercial and industrial building permits issued in the Punxsutawney Borough in August.
Residential
- Shed, 300 Pine St., no cost available.
- Windows and siding, 918 E. Mahoning St., no cost available.
- Fence and shed, 115 Morrison Ave., no cost available.
- Fence, 325 Indiana St., no cost available.
- Shed, 502 Logan St., no cost available.
- Windows, 215 S. Penn St., no cost available.
- Siding, 311 Elk St., no cost available.
- Deck, 111 Marion Ave., $2,200.
- Roof, 202 Foundry St., no cost available.
- Fence, 611 Cherry St., no cost available.
- Roof, 405 Ridge Ave., no cost available.
- Front porch, 102 Pleasant Ave., $2,500.
- Windows, roofing and steps, 107 W. Union St., $3,400.
- Sidewalk, 107 Beyer Ave., no cost available.
Commercial
- Structural repairs, 135 E. Mahoning St., Pantall Hotel, $150,000.
- Interior alterations, 240 W. Mahoning St., P&N coal Co. Inc., $200,000.