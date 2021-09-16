PUNXSUTAWNEY — Several Punxsutawney business officials shared how the employee shortage has impacted them and the importance of events such as the job fair that was hosted Tuesday evening by the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce.
Some of the area’s major employers that attended the job fair were BFG Manufacturing, Proform Powdered Metals Inc., and the Punxsutawney Area Hospital. Representatives of all three businesses agreed they have been impacted by the employee shortage, and were hoping to find some valuable new hires at the job fair.
Katie Donald, the public relations specialist for the hospital and the organizer of the job fair, said the hospital is hiring all positions. All of the openings are on the website, PAH.org, and is updated regularly.
“There’s a lot of different opportunities whether it be night shift or day shift, different times, stuff like that. So, there’s different flexibility that we can offer at the hospital in addition to benefits for full time folks,” Donald said.
She said the medical and healthcare industry has been seeing its own challenges, and being a rural hospital some of their staff have been “pulled to larger institutions and cities.” She said with the COVID-19 cases increasing in the county again, they need to continue to be able to facilitate care for patients. Staff is something they are focusing on maintaining and increasing at this time.
Donald said the hospital hosted a virtual job fair earlier this summer. Staff members gave a live presentation about some of the positions available, and answered questions through the chat feature. This allowed possible employees to decide if they were interested in a position before coming into the facility.
Julian Mohney, human resources generalist for BFG Manufacturing Services, said the business had attended the previous job fair hosted by the chamber.
“We’re not doing as bad as some others, but it’s difficult to find employees,” Mohney said.
Ruth Grube, quality manager said “it’s never a bad idea to show your face out there” because they never know who they might meet. She said it could be a potential employee now or sometime in the future.
Kathy Brubaker, of human resources for Proform, shared the impacts the staffing shortage has had on the business.
“I think the biggest way that it’s impacted our business is that we have a shortage of staff to maintain our production levels. So, our current staff is picking up the slack to keep us running in 100 percent capacity” Brubaker said.
She said they have had on-site job fairs, hosted open interviews, partnered with CareerLink, and anything else they can to find new employees.
“We truly didn’t have problems with staff until COVID,” Brubaker said. “We have seen an uptick in some of the applications and some of the people walking in, but not enough to help us get back on our feet.”
She said the business typically slows down in the summer so it’s been a bit easier to maintain, but is now getting into the busy season.
“We train completely, we take any skill level. All they need is a desire to work, to show up every day and commitment to actually be responsible enough to have a job,” Brubaker said. “My tagline is always are you looking for a job or a career, because we can give you a career.”
She also said they are “very creative with shifts” to accommodate the needs of their employees if they have children or other responsibilities to balance.