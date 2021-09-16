PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce hosted a job fair at the Punxsutawney Area Community Center to showcase the many opportunities available in the area.
The job fair was largely organized by Katie Donald, a chamber board member and the Punxsutawney Area Hospital’s public relations specialist.
“Part of the chamber of commerce’s mission is to promote the economy and the local businesses in the community, those that are members and those that also are not,” Donald said.
She and the rest of the chamber board noted the increase of help wanted signs and local businesses adjusting their hours to accommodate the lack of the employees. They found this to be a good opportunity to showcase some of the businesses and possibilities in the surrounding community.
The chamber had previously hosted a job fair a few years ago, but the need for employees was nothing like what it is today. Several of the businesses present at the job fair on Tuesday had participated in the previous one as well.
“We’re excited, the jobs range from different levels of education and certification. There’s a little bit of everything here, so it’s not specific to one industry. It’s great,” Donald said.
Donald said they had some folks who were new to the area who were unaware of what all industries were in the area. She said it seemed some people were surprised by the amount of positions that are open right now.
“There is such a need for everything across the spectrum, I think that’s been a little surprising,” Donald said.
The stands were also kept spaced out to ensure some social distancing took place. Another issue the chamber found was some businesses being able to take the time and manpower to set up a table Tuesday evening because of how short staffed they are.
With federal benefits ending about a week prior to the fair, Donald said the chamber took this into consideration when planning. She said the chamber realized the benefits couldn’t last forever and that the timing of the fair would be beneficial.
“Why not provide folks with the necessary resources at the time that it was going to be coming down to the wire,” Donald said. “And just thinking about the overall economic health of the Punxsutawney community. Being on the chamber board and being involved in various organizations or groups, you hear about what some of the shortages are that our fellow businesses are having and you want to assist in some way, and we felt this was going to be a good opportunity to connect the employer with potential employees.”
One of the largest draws to the fair was the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), which is offering large sign-on bonuses for new CDL drivers. The fair also featured Proform Powdered Metals and BFG Manufacturing, two of the largest businesses in the community, according to Donald.
Richard Muth, IUP director of regional campuses, also had a table to discuss the certification programs the campus is going to be offering.
“We have such great opportunities here, such well-paying jobs, life-sustaining jobs that are available right here in our backyard,” Donald said.