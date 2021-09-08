PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce is planning a job fair for Sept. 14 at the Punxsutawney Community Center.
The fair will feature local businesses from 5 to 8 p.m. and is free to participate in. Businesses are encouraged to come showcase themselves and show the opportunities in the community.
Those planning to participate are asked to take a survey by the Chamber that is listed on the event’s Facebook page. This survey provides the chamber with the business information of those planning to participate and an email for further information about set up plans.
The chamber has planned this job fair on the heels of several federal programs that expired on Sept. 5. Some of those programs were the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which was for those not typically eligible for unemployment; Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which provided additional weeks of unemployment; the $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation; and $100 Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation.
Unemployment Compensation will continue to be paid to eligible claimants who are unemployed and meet the provisions under the PA UC Law. Those provisions can be found at uc.pa.gov/unemployment-benefits.
Those coming to search for a possible job at one of the businesses present are encouraged to bring their resumes with them and dress professionally for possible on the spot interviews.