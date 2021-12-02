PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Community Center is planning a lunch and movie with Santa for Saturday, Dec. 11 at the center.
The doors will open at 11 a.m. with entry costing $6 per person. This includes a slice of pizza, chips, juice box, decorate your own cookie, and create your own stocking to hang in the community center.
Other fun for the day will include an indoor snowball fight, a bouncy house and a chance for photographs with Santa.
The feature movie for the day will be “The Polar Express,” which is rated G and 100 minutes long. The movie will start at 1 p.m.
Children are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas to watch the movie. The concession stand will be open to buy popcorn and movie snacks.
There will be no community movie the weekend before, Dec. 3 to 5, as the center prepares for “A Journey to the Land of Sweets.”
The community center thanks the sponsors who are making this weekend possible.
For more information, the community center can be contacted at 814-938-1008 or email at punxsyaccenter@gmail.com.