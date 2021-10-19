PUNXSUTAWNEY — Plans are again moving forward to upgrade the HVAC system at the Punxsutawney Community Center after the project was put on hold because of increasing costs of materials and a lack of money.
Punxsutawney Borough Manager Toby Santik was approved by the borough council to use Community Development Block Grant funds for the project. The project was estimated to be covered by the borough’s 2020 CDBG-CV funds.
“That will also be funded with CDBG-CV funds that we received. We initially put that project out to bid, but the bids came in double what we had available, so they’re going to contribute their 2021 funds to that project also,” said Bill Setree, community development director, during a recent Jefferson County Commissioners meeting.
During the council meeting last Monday, the council again approved for 2021 CDBG money to be used on this project to cover the remaining cost. Resolution 2021-6 approved the CDBG application and authorized it’s submission to the Pennsylvania Department of Economic Development for it to be allocated to the community center.
Santik explained to the council the allocation was for $114,541, administration fees of $20,617 will be taken out, and the remaining $93,924 will be committed to the community center. This will be added with $60,694 of funds from last year.
“The total estimated cost is $154,618. With $60,694 from fiscal year 2020, this will be for the ventilation system and the purifying system that will be installed in the exercise room,” Santik said.
Santik stressed the importance of the community center.
“We need that over there. We have a lot of seniors that go in there, it’s heavily populated with them over there so that’s why,” Santik said.