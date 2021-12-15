PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council approved moving forward with the transfer of funds from a previous Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) grant meant for Harmon Field to the ongoing East End Playground project during its meeting Monday evening.
Borough Manager Toby Santik brought the action before the council, giving his recommendation that the money be transferred.
Santik explained that for several years the East End Playground has been in development, and that many groups have fundraised for the final leg of the project — the tennis court. He also said there is currently an $87,900 DCNR grant.
“In doing so, we’ve had another grant hanging in the balance, and that would be the Harmon Field basketball court. That grant is a $100,000 grant to resurface that basketball court and to do some upgrades with the request of the CDC people. Because of the money situation and the value of these two projects, I’ve been working with DCNR and we’ve been talking about moving the money that we’ve already put into the basketball court, which is $25,000,” Santik said.
That $25,000 has been sitting in an account in conjunction with the $25,000 from DCNR. There is still supposed to be another $25,000 put in by the borough, which would be matched by DCNR for another $25,000.
“I’m going to be very candid and frank with you. There ain’t no basketball court worth $100,000, I’m sorry,” Santik said.
Santik already had a letter drafted to request an amendment and the funds be transferred from Harmon Field to the East End Playground.
In the letter, Santik said that work on Harmon Field has “been terminated so that we could concentrate on advancing the East End Playground Project.” He also said the community had deemed the East End project as high priority.
Santik also said if the fund transfer is accepted, it would give the borough the opportunity to revise its bid documents and move forward with bidding this winter and hopefully award the contract in spring 2022.
When asked by Councilman Jim Bianco, Santik confirmed the council had previously discussed dropping the Harmon Field project, but no action had ever officially been taken.
Santik and the Public Works Supervisor Dave Bofinger have spoken and come to a simpler solution for Harmon Field.
“We can get a milling machine in there, as we do milling and paving every summer. We can skim that court, put a skin coat of fresh asphalt on top. Have public works take the backboards and baskets down. We’ve conditioned these support poles that are out there,” Santik said. “We figure we can get in and out of this project for around $25,000.”
Santik said the court is still usable right now, and that he hadn’t seen many people using it. He believes the tribute at the East End Park is a “far more worthy project.” The total money that will be available for the East End Playground project will be about $176,900, according to Santik.
The council approved moving forward with the money transfer letter, with Bianco saying “the sooner we get it done the more money we save.”