PUNXSUTAWNEY — K-9 officers from the Punxsutawney and DuBois police departments assisted in the search for a missing person on Monday night.
Both the Punxsutawney and DuBois police departments were requested to help search for a 16-year-old missing Rossiter teen around 9:10 p.m., with K-9 Officer Fury from Punxsutawney and K-9 Officer Ace from DuBois responding.
It was reported the teen left his home in an unknown direction.
Once on scene, Fury began a track using the teen’s coat as a scent article, and picked up a trail. After a short track, Fury led the search team down a trail to a small camper, according to police.
Punxsutawney police report that Officer Zayne Rhed of DuBois checked the inside of the camper, locating the teen safely.
K9 Fury was recently certified for tracking earlier this year, and has already been put to work with this certification several times. Following the certification and the last time Fury was called out for tracking, the Punxsutawney Borough Council approved police Chief Matt Conrad, Fury’s handler, to take his police vehicle home.
This was done to shorten the dispatch time during emergencies such as this one, allowing Conrad and Fury to immediately head to the scene.
“Now, when you’re dealing with search and rescue, time is the utmost need for rescuing somebody or helping somebody,” Conrad said.