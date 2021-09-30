PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Elementary School celebrated “Reading Under the Lights” on Tuesday evening, filling the football field with district families enjoying a night of reading together.
Though the Van Dyke dance girls were unable to make it since the event had to be rescheduled to the rain date, there was still plenty of fun for the children. The school had a craft stand set up for students and a child safety kit stand with School Resource Officer Pat Renwick.
The craft this year, making a maraca, followed the theme of the featured book “Giraffes Can’t Dance” by Giles Andreae. This book tells the story of Gerald the Giraffe, who wants to dance but is teased by the other animals, until he learns that he can dance to any sound. Children could choose between three different fillers to make different sounds with their maraca.
Making the maracas was a craft that also allowed the children to create their own music while enjoying the book. The sound of the maraca was used to tell them when to turn the page of the book during the reading.
“The PTO helped us with our snack, we had the local library come and get everybody involved that way. We try to invite anybody that wants to be a part of it,” said Abby Steffey, the Title I department chair.
The school held the event for kindergarten through third grade this year, and invited all the local pre-schools to attend. Typically, the event covers kindergarten through sixth grade, but this year, the school is planning a separate literacy event for fourth through sixth graders.
“For four to six, we’re doing a paint and pizza, like a paint and sip but with pizza. So, that’s going to be the older kids event. We figured this book was a little younger. It’s hard to find a book that ties pre-K to sixth,” Steffey said. “This year we’re trying something new.”
The fourth-through-sixth grade literacy event will have a chapter book tied in that will be reflected in the painting the children make.
All the children attending were sent home with a bag that had “Giraffes Can’t Dance,” and they all got to choose a second book off the book table. Everything for the event — the books, the craft, and kits — were funded by the Title I program, except for the snacks that the PTO takes care of.
“Which we greatly appreciate from them. They always help provide our snack,” Steffey said of the PTO.
Children stayed lined up at the craft and safety kit tables long after the reading of the book was finished, enjoying their time outside together for the event.