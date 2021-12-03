PUNXSUTAWNEY — Members of the Punxsutawney Area High School Future First Responders Club were successful in working with district administration to have more health and safety devices installed throughout the school.
Students and Ryan Miller, club supervisor and school resource officer, approached the administration about getting more automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in the high school, which previously only had three. The club was successful in asking the school board for funding, and two more have been installed in the building.
AEDs are an easy-to-use medical device that analyzes the heart’s rhythm and, if necessary, delivers an electrical shock to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm during life-threatening situations.
The AEDs are strategically placed throughout the campus to provide immediate access in case of emergency.
Miller said he saw this as an act of community service the club could do for the school, making it safer and giving easier access to the devices by having more in the building. The Department of Health does not have a required number of AEDs a school has to have, but Miller said he wanted more for better coverage.
“I tell them everyday there’s pride in public service, they can have that sense of pride that they made a difference in their own school by getting AEDs now throughout the entire building,” Miller said.
Students in the FFRC recently completed CPR/First Aid Certification sponsored by Jefferson County EMS with part of the course educating and training them on the proper use and application of AEDs.
“I hope the kids can take some pride. I have a couple seniors in this club, and they’ll have something that they left here because of their work,” Miller said.