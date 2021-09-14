PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Garden Club hosted its first ever Fall into Flowers event on Saturday after having to cancel its Spring into Flowers event two years in a row because of COVID-19.
The club members all cooked and baked food for the brunch that was served at Camp Little Leo to start the morning. During the brunch, people had the opportunity to browse the many raffle baskets and buy tickets for them.
All of the club members were eager to have the event after having to cancel the last two. This is also a fundraiser for the club, and all the money raised goes back into the beautification projects around town.
Club President Gloria Kerr said the club sold out of tickets, with 75 people in attendance on Saturday.
“We are elated at the gorgeous day that we got, the public response to tickets, the response of people here to our brunch, and the Lion’s Club for letting us use this venue. It’s just been perfect,” Kerr said.
Kerr was also thrilled to finally have Doug Oster as the guest speaker, someone the club has been trying to have for several years. Oster himself had also wanted to speak at the event, but the spring event always fell at the same time as the Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show that he presents at.
“I want to say a great big thanks to the Garden Club members. There’s a lot of work that is in the background; to getting the raffle baskets, to getting the goodie bags put together, to getting the food set up. Our committees did a fantastic job,” Kerr said.
Since the event was held in the fall this year, Oster provided a presentation focused mostly on bulb flowers in gardens, which should be planted around this time of year for a spring bloom. He said his presentations are often based on what time of year it is when he speaks.
Each of the attendees were also sent home with a goodie bag with four King Alfred Daffodil bulbs and one garlic bulb. The end of Oster’s presentation focused on garlic bulbs and how to grow and harvest them.
Many of those in the audience had the opportunity to ask questions of Oster during his presentation about the specific flowers he was discussing. He also had copies of his book, “Steel City Garden” which offers options for plants to create a black and gold garden.
Oster signed copies of his books and answered any lingering questions while winners of the basket raffle were called to conclude the event.