PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney Area High School graduate had a hand in the planning a visit from a Black Hawk helicopter as part of a Veterans Day celebration last week at his former school.
Chief Warrant Officer 3 Fred Reams said that while his connections to PAHS didn’t play a major role in the helicopter getting there, he was ready to do whatever he needed to to make it happen.
The Future First Responders Club, led by advisor Ryan Miller, hosted the special occasion at PAHS Tuesday, which also served as a recruiting event for the U.S. Army.
“It just happened that I was the one to answer the phone, but I told him (Miller) I would do whatever I needed to to push it through, but it didn’t need any help,” Reams said.
He said requests from the recruiters have been much slower lately because of COVID-19, but even then a request such as this with a Black Hawk helicopter was unusual.
He said he couldn’t remember the last time they had done a recruiter event because it’s just not something that is done a lot.
The partnership with the Future First Responders Club also made sense, because according to Reams, the Army often works alongside first responders in situations of disasters or when extra help is needed.
“We do a lot of state missions, like flood response, things like that. We helped out with an injured hunter that EMS couldn’t get to to get out of the woods,” Reams said.
His favorite part of the day, and any event like this one, is the “crazy questions” some of the children come up with.
“They have tons of crazy questions we’ve never heard before,” Reams said.
He also said there had been more adults asking to ride in the helicopter than children.