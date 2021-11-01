PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Fire Department held its annual Halloween parade and costume contest on Saturday evening before trick-or-treating.
Line up for the parade started in the Fairman Center parking lot at 5:30 p.m. for those excited to show off their costumes.
The Punxsutawney Fire Department, police department, high school band, and area families filled East Union Street. The parade was led by the police department and fire trucks. Members of the Punxsutawney High School Band also dressed in costumes as they followed and played music.
Members of the community fell into the line of the parade as the vehicles and band passed by on the street. Anyone participating in the costume contest walked the whole way to the entrance to the Central Fire Station, where the judging took place.
Awards were given to the cutest, scariest, best group, most original and judges choice. Children all received their first treat of the night from the fire department members as they walked through the line.
This year's awards were given to the following:
Cutest
- Bayleigh Belisky as a scarecrow
- Audrey Fox farm girl in a wagon
Scariest
- James Carlson as a swamp guy
- Kendra Carlson as pumpkin head
Best Group
- Jen, Joe, an Ryleigh Rembowski as Chick-fil-A theme
Most Original
- Solomon Sanchez as a jellyfish
Judges Choice
- Braxton Oswalt as a UPS driver with a truck