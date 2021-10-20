PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce is accepting registrations to participate in the upcoming Home for the Holidays parade.
The parade registration link can be found on the Punxsutawney chamber’s Facebook page, or on the chamber website, punxsutawney.com. The parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m., the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
The deadline to pre-register for the parade is Nov. 13. There is no theme for the parade this year, but Santa Claus or Santa likenesses on floats are prohibited. Santa will be introduced on the sponsor’s float at the end of the parade.
Registration the day of the parade will take place from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Those participating will receive a lineup number on parade day at the Punxsy Plaza parking lot by Unimart. Participants must check in.
Float judging categories this year will be — fire truck, float, performer, vehicle and walking. These categories will be judged on most entertaining, most original, best lighting, sound quality and overall. Performance time in front of the judges should be no longer than two minutes. Awards will be announced following the fireworks display in Barclay Square.
The chamber held a survey online asking which day the public would like the best for the parade, considering changing to the week before Thanksgiving. The chamber received 121 responses to the survey.
“We also had multiple call-ins who did not take the survey. There were more responses to keep the parade on the Saturday after Thanksgiving,” read the chamber’s Facebook page.
According to the results, 55.3 percent of votes were to keep the parade on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and 44.6 were to move it to the Saturday before.