PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney community leaders attended “Learning How Kane, PA Approaches Revitalization” on Wednesday, Nov. 3, as an opportunity to learn how a nearby community has tackled revitalization efforts.
The events had 15 Punxsutawney community leaders in attendance, and was facilitated by Kane Mayor Brandy Schimp and the Director of the Kane Area Development Center Kathy Kennedy.
The program, planned and hosted by IUP Punxsutawney and the Punxsutawney Regional Development Corporation (PRDC) and conducted at the campus, was intended to highlight, describe, and inspire how, in approximately five years, Kane has experienced significant downtown revitalization. These advances all came through collaborations and multiple small projects rather than waiting for a single, large business or grant to transform their rural community.
The Kane collaborative model for success focused on “Active & Attractive Communities Attract People” and was put into action through a “Spark” group that leveraged the collective energies and talents of many diverse boards and organizations within the community. Kane also developed great partnerships with regional organizations, such as PA Wilds, and was able to recruit and gain the benefits of volunteers through;
- Investing in youth
- Creating a sense of ownership
- Making personal asks for help
“The Kane presentation was extremely successful in achieving its objectives of producing great conversations, realizing that small and dedicated efforts can lead to large impacts, and creating new energy in revitalization interests for Punxsutawney,” said Bob Cardamone with Punxsutawney Regional Development Corporation.
Attendees included representatives of the Jefferson County Commissioner’s Office, the Borough of Punxsutawney, the Punxsutawney Area School District, the Punxsutawney Regional Development Corporation, the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce, the Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation, PRIDE, the Punxsutawney Rotary Club, CNB and S&T Banks, the Pantall Hotel, Creative Garden Child Care Center, the Punxsutawney Historical Society, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the IUP Board of Trustees, the IUP Punxsutawney Campus, and the Valier Coal Company.
“A special thanks to the Punxsutawney Cobblestone Hotel & Suites for providing free overnight lodging to our Kane guests which gave them the opportunity to experience Punxsutawney’s hospitality and time to explore the Punxsutawney community. The Kane presentation was a great opportunity to share information and learn how our neighbors tackle similar problems,” Cardamone said.