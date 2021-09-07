PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library is celebrating Library Card Sign-up Month throughout September with incentives and drawings for those who register.
Patrons ages 5 and older can get their first library cards. Children under 18 years old must have a parent or guardian sign for their card.
Also beginning Oct. 1, all residents of the area must have and show a library card to use the computers.
“In keeping with policies, patrons must have a library card to check out materials, use the computers and attend programs. So be sure to have your library card on hand for those things very soon,” Library Director Jen Soliday said.
To celebrate this month, the library will be entering all those who sign up for a new card into a drawing for gift cards from some local businesses. There will be seven local businesses that patrons can win a gift card to.
Those who wish to sign up for a library card must have a photo ID with their current address, and live within the Punxsutawney library’s service area.
Also during the month, the fee for a new card will be waived for anyone coming in to get a replacement library card for one they lost. Patrons must have a library card to check out materials, use the computers, and attend programs.
September also has Banned Books Week, the last week of the month, from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2. This is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read.
“It spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools. In addition, it brings together the entire book community –librarians, booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers, and readers of all types –in shared support of the freedom to seek and express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular,” Soliday said.
The library will be celebrating this because as per the Library Bill of Rights, which states that “libraries should challenge censorship in the fulfillment of their responsibility to provide information and enlightenment.”
Soliday said the library will have a display of books that have been banned throughout the years as a way to encourage patrons to learn more about banned books.