PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Memorial Library Director Jen Soliday reflected on what it is she loves about working in public libraries this month as she prepared for Thanksgiving events at the library and the one-year anniversary of her return.
Soliday said she is “still in shock and filled with gratitude” that she was chosen to return to the Punxsutawney library. Along with this, she began thinking about what she is most thankful for and how the library can help the public on Thanksgiving.
She had just moved back to the area last October, and started with the library as its director at the end of the month. She had previously been the children’s activities coordinator from June 2012 to November 2017.
“Online, I found lists of why we should be thankful for libraries, and some great children’s program ideas for Thanksgiving. However, nothing really made me think, ‘this is why I am thankful for libraries,’” Soliday said.
She said the usual reasons came to mind and are important, like saving people money and promoting literacy, but she still found herself asking if this is what she was truly grateful for.
“This is my job. I try to do it well and meet the purpose of the public library’s stated mission. Is this enough? Somedays I feel like I have accomplished our mission. Somedays, I feel like I have fallen very short of it. So, I began to consider why I pursued public libraries to begin with,” Soliday said.
Soliday has worked in offices as an administrative assistant, taught seventh grade U.S. History, and worked retail sales. Once she earned her master’s of library science degree, she had a choice between academic librarianship or public.
As she continued to think about this, some of the “regulars” at the Punxsutawney library stopped at the desk. She saw a charming senior who always brings the staff a piece of Werther’s candy each time he is in. She saw a woman who always asks for extra time on her books, but never actually ends up needing it.
She also saw new faces, such as one person who was grateful for the faxing service, a stressed mom with a stack of picture books higher than her head. She thanked the library staff for her borrowing privileges because of how expensive it would be to provide her children with so many books otherwise, and that her children enjoy coming for story time and crafts.
“And I realized the reason I chose public over academic: I love to help students, but I also love helping people of all ages. Being a librarian in a public library, I get to do both. There is nothing more satisfying to me than knowing that I’ve helped a person, even if it is something as small as finding a good book to entertain them for an evening or two,” Soliday said.
She said beyond the obvious positives of the public library, they also help those who have nowhere else to go and no one to turn to for help.
“We don’t always have the answer, nor can we always help, but we are always willing to try. A place of people willing to help others? It is for having and being part of such a place, that I am most thankful for,” Soliday said.