PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library is encouraging families to consider bringing books and storytelling into their Christmas traditions this holiday season, and reflecting on ways to lessen the stress of gift buying this year.
Punxsutawney Library Director Jen Soliday shared some interesting traditions she came across involving books and the holidays in Iceland.
Soliday reflected on the stress that is caused by the holiday season induced by battling store crowds, trying to find the perfect gifts, and worrying about travel arrangements. She said it is so much time, money, and energy spent on gifts that often go unused, or are re-gifted to someone else, but shared two traditions she believes help “combat this consumer insanity.”
She found that in Iceland there is a tradition of giving books on Christmas Eve, and then spending the night reading them, often while drinking hot chocolate. This is known as the “Christmas Book Flood.”
Additionally, Soliday said in her family, they were allowed to open one present on Christmas Eve. Recently, she saw an idea where parents give their children a new set of pajamas and a book to open and read together as a family on Christmas Eve.
“What a memory to create, much more meaningful than watching TV or playing video games,” Soliday said.
She said such traditions like the shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday contribute to placing more people into deeper debt and expand “the supply of waste clogging closets and landfills.”
Soliday encouraged families to start a new tradition of Christmas Book Flood or sharing stories this year. She hopes whatever people chose, it is memorable and fulfilling.